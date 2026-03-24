Ricky Rai gets bail in Lambo donut case in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Ricky Rai, son of reformed underworld don late Muthappa Rai, was granted bail on Monday by a city traffic court in connection with the Lamborghini drifting case.

The Cubbon Park traffic police had served two notices to Ricky on Sunday asking him to appear before the inspector. Ricky reportedly failed to respond to the notices. The police again on Monday were about to issue another notice. If Ricky had not responded even to the third notice, the police would have approached the court seeking further directions. Fearing arrest after not responding to the notices, Ricky moved the court for bail.

The court granted bail subject to a bond of Rs one lakh and a surety. Ricky obtained the bail after personally appearing before the Metropolitan Magistrate Traffic Court V on Nrupathunga Road. “Despite Ricky getting bail, he has to appear before the inspector and give his statements as there is no clarity on the car’s ownership details. Multiple CCTVs from Anil Kumble Junction till Ricky’s residence in Sadashivanagar shows that he was the one who was drifting the sports car while other vehicles were present, posing a safety risk,” said an officer.

The Lamborghini, bearing the registration number KA 05 NR 0009, was spotted doing donuts at Anil Kumble Circle between 2 am and 3 am on Saturday. The video was tagged to the city traffic police. The police on Saturday registered a suo moto case.