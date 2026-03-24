Whitefield, the new cultural hub of Bengalureans!

From being a distant IT suburb to a bustling urban neighbourhood, Whitefield has come a long way from the small corner in Bengaluru that it once was. Residential complexes, workplaces and lifestyle hubs have transformed the region into a live-work-play environment. “People would ask, ‘You live in Whitefield, and you come all the way here and go back again in the evening?’,” says Jagdish Raja, co-founder of Jagriti Theatre, recalling how isolated the area once felt.

Looking back, he remembers a very different kind of social life that once drew people into the neighbourhood. Reminiscing about the days when people would rush to the 1905-established The Whitefield Club to ring in the New Year, he says, “The New Year’s Eve party in town would pack up at about 11 or 11.15pm, so they would come here to the Whitefield Club afterwards. There was a vibrant Anglo-Indian community then; many of them have now passed on or emigrated to other countries,” he shares.