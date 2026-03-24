Whitefield, the new cultural hub of Bengalureans!

From being a distant IT suburb to a bustling urban neighbourhood, Whitefield has come a long way from the small corner in Bengaluru that it once was. Residential complexes, workplaces and lifestyle hubs have transformed the region into a live-work-play environment. “People would ask, ‘You live in Whitefield, and you come all the way here and go back again in the evening?’,” says Jagdish Raja, co-founder of Jagriti Theatre, recalling how isolated the area once felt.
Looking back, he remembers a very different kind of social life that once drew people into the neighbourhood. Reminiscing about the days when people would rush to the 1905-established The Whitefield Club to ring in the New Year, he says, “The New Year’s Eve party in town would pack up at about 11 or 11.15pm, so they would come here to the Whitefield Club afterwards. There was a vibrant Anglo-Indian community then; many of them have now passed on or emigrated to other countries,” he shares.
Even so, newer platforms are slowly building a cultural rhythm in the area, bringing art into more public, everyday spaces. In recent months, large-format events such as Comic Con and experimental festivals like The Sixth Sense have drawn crowds into Whitefield, adding to a growing calendar of activities that bring people into the neighbourhood. Sumi Gupta, curator of the currently underway Whitefield Art Collective festival, says, “When it began in 2016, it introduced a cultural layer to a part of the city that had limited access to large-scale public art initiatives. Over the past decade, as Whitefield has become more socially and culturally active, the festival now engages over 2.5 million visitors.”
This transformation is evident beyond art spaces too. Priyesh Busetty, co-founder of Yuki, shares, “Whitefield has developed into a lifestyle and dining destination. There is a noticeable shift towards experimental dining with guests seeking thoughtfully designed spaces and a more social dining culture.” Footfall, he says, has been encouraging, with a steady flow through the day and a noticeable buzz building in the evenings, especially over weekends.
Weekends revolve around stepping out and exploring what the neighbourhood offers. What was once largely open land has steadily given way to apartment blocks and paying guest accommodations, bringing in a floating population that keeps the area buzzing. Divya Prabhu, a Hopefarm resident, says, “My kids are always excited to explore new cafes and try different places, because we have access to a lot of them in the area. Earlier, we would have to take a cab and go all the way into the city because there wasn’t much to do here. Sometimes, you just wouldn’t go because it felt too far. Whitefield is no longer a place where you just live; it’s where you spend time,” she adds, sharing how events across the area are bringing the energy back in waves.
Even as the skyline has filled up, some say that the cultural layer is still catching up. Pointing to a gap between rapid urban expansion and cultural depth, Raja says, “The neighbourhood has grown tremendously. We arrived in the early 1970s, and the population of Bengaluru was around four million; now its 14-15. Most are in the IT industry. But, I’m sorry to say, not many are great contributors to the cultural fabric of their community,” Raja opines.