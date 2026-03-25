Bengaluru corporations to present maiden budget on March 27, 28

BENGALURU: The maiden budget of the five city corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) will be presented on March 27 and 28.

According to top GBA sources, on March 27, Bengaluru East City Corporation, with 50 wards, will have its budget presentation at 9.30 am.

Mahadevapura office has been selected as the venue, but a communication has been sent to identify a bigger community hall to accommodate more persons, and a decision on this is likely to be announced by Thursday. On the same day, Bengaluru Central City Corporation, with 63 wards, will have its budget presentation at Town Hall at 12.30 pm.

On March 28, the remaining three corporations will present their budgets. North City Corporation, with 72 wards, will present the budget at 9.30 am at Ambedkar Bhavan in Yelahanka New Town; West City Corporation, with 112 wards, at the IPP Centre, Malleswaram and South City Corporation, with 72 wards, at the Jayanagar 2nd Block office.

As per sources, both South and West City Corporations also have been directed to finalise a bigger venue in a day or two.

Sources said the budget presentation is likely to be for one-and-a-half hours, and each corporation may have an outlay of around Rs 4,000 crore.