JICA signs Rs 6,100-crore loan pact for Bengaluru Metro Phase-3

BENGALURU: The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has signed an Official Development Assistance (ODA) loan agreement worth Rs 6,100 crore with the Government of India for the Bengaluru Metro Rail Project Phase 3 (I), also called the Orange Line.

According to a press release from JICA, Phase 3 (I) includes the construction of approximately 44.65 km of Metro lines with 31 elevated stations. The corridors cover the Outer Ring Road stretch (Corridor 3-1) and the western growth corridor (Corridor 3-2). Once completed, the new lines will integrate with the Airport Line and Line 6, forming a circular network around the city and significantly improving airport connectivity.

The loan carries a repayment period of 30 years, including a 10-year grace period. The project is targeted for completion by January 2032. Invitations for consultancy services are expected in April 2026, while tenders for initial civil works, including viaduct construction, are likely to be floated in May 2026. Officials said the expansion will also promote transit-oriented development through multimodal integration, including feeder services and shared mobility systems.

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) Managing Director Ravishankar told TNIE that the agreement was for a total amount of Rs 6,775 crore that will be released in two batches — Rs 6,100 crore initially and the remaining later. The funds are expected be released in the next 15 to 20 days following which the majority of the money will be utilised for land acquisition and subsequent civil works.