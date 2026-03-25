Karnataka HC flags health concerns posed by Conocarpus trees in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday directed the Forest, Environment and Ecology Department, as well as the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) to take into account the alleged health concerns that Conocarpus trees pose before planting such trees in future.

A division bench of Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice CM Poonacha passed the order, disposing a public interest litigation filed by a city-based advocate, Sharanu M.

Stating that Gujarat, Telangana and Tamil Nadu have prohibited the planting of those trees in their states, considering the effect on the health and environment and despite the recommendation of the Supreme Court for the removal of Conocarpus trees across India, the authorities of the state government and the GBA have failed to take any remedial action, the petitioner alleged.

The officials also engaged in financial fraud by billing for expensive indigenous species while actually planting cheaper prohibited Conocarpus trees, causing financial loss to GBA, he alleged.