Karnataka HC flags health concerns posed by Conocarpus trees in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday directed the Forest, Environment and Ecology Department, as well as the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) to take into account the alleged health concerns that Conocarpus trees pose before planting such trees in future.
A division bench of Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice CM Poonacha passed the order, disposing a public interest litigation filed by a city-based advocate, Sharanu M.
Stating that Gujarat, Telangana and Tamil Nadu have prohibited the planting of those trees in their states, considering the effect on the health and environment and despite the recommendation of the Supreme Court for the removal of Conocarpus trees across India, the authorities of the state government and the GBA have failed to take any remedial action, the petitioner alleged.
The officials also engaged in financial fraud by billing for expensive indigenous species while actually planting cheaper prohibited Conocarpus trees, causing financial loss to GBA, he alleged.
The petitioner prayed that the court issue directions for the removal of those trees planted in the city. The court, however, stated that the question of whether those trees have to be removed or not has to be considered by the appropriate authority, and it is not apposite to pass any order in the writ petition.
Health and Infrastructure hazards
These trees flower during the winter season, releasing pollen that spreads in the surrounding areas
The pollen causes respiratory illnesses, colds, coughs, asthma, and severe allergies in humans, particularly a severe impact on children, elderly persons, and those with pre-existing respiratory conditions
The aggressive root system damages freshwater systems and underground water infrastructure
Roots destroy communication cables, affecting telecommunications
Drainage lines are damaged, causing waterlogging and sewage problems