Karnataka LoP Ashoka says state govt plans to shut Jakkur flying school

BENGALURU: Leader of Opposition R Ashoka alleged in the Assembly that the state government is planning to shut Government Flying Training School at Jakkur near the Kempegowda International Airport.
He claimed that real estate mafia is attempting to take over 370 acres of land near the airport, originally donated by the Mysuru royal family in the 1940s. A similar move was made during the previous Siddaramaiah-led government, he said.
He demanded an explanation from Deputy Chief Minister who also holds the Bengaluru Development portfolio.
“In the previous Congress regime, there was a plan to build an Executive Club for MLAs, MPs and officers which was cancelled when Basavaraj Bommai was CM. Now, the government is attempting to close the school to favour real estate interests. Officials have held meetings to discuss shifting the school.”
He said when Congress was in opposition, Krishna Byre Gowda had said it was a mistake. “This is a big scam. The school should be saved,” Ashoka said. He said discussions have taken place to build a sports complex on the school’s land. If the school is closed, real estate developers will construct highrise buildings, he said.
Crticising the government’s move to divide BBMP to five corporations, Ashoka said the government has lost its common sense. “The BBMP Revenue Department should have 1,482 officials, but only 858 are in position.
In the Health Department, there should be 1,063 but only 429 are working. In the Engineering wing, instead of 1,047, only 543 officials are there. In the Finance section, only 18 instead of 30. First and second division employees should be 2,704, but only 970 are present. This means no new appointments have been made in BBMP.
Over this, it’s divided. The corporation’s revenue has also fallen. Property tax is expected to generate Rs 4,500 crore, through town planning, another Rs 1,200 crore and road-cutting charges Rs 150 crore is generated, while together it comes around Rs 5,850 crore, of which Rs 3,492 crore is needed for salaries alone.
They need Rs 6,300 crore, including salary amount. If there is a flood or any other crisis, Corporation has no money left. Last summer, a tanker mafia was seen in the city. This summer has already begun, but no meetings have been held and no preparations made, he said.