Mark of a Traveller: Explore Karnataka through pictorial cancellations

It’s the time of year when schools and colleges wrap up classes and families start making summer vacation plans. However, with uncertainty surrounding international travel, perhaps it’s time to look closer to home – at the Karnataka Postal Department’s philately passport, which has become a hit among young travellers following a few viral videos. The small book showcases 100 significant locations across the state you can visit and collect permanent pictorial cancellations based on Karnataka’s flora and fauna, historical monuments and famous personalities, to remember them by. “The postal department periodically brings out permanent pictorial cancellations based on the history and the importance of a place. This passport, which has the location, a picture of the cancellation and a short description on each page, was meant to make more people aware of them and encourage them to visit these places,” explains Shanthala Bhat, assistant director, philately. Something seems to have clicked as Vasanth Kumar, the designer of the passport notes, “We’ve been seeing a lot more college students and travellers in their 20s, when it used to be mostly people over 40 who were interested.” Since last year, the department has released three versions of the passport (the first with 20 locations, followed by 80 and 100), each selling out quickly.

While the passport’s latest reprint too has sold quickly, the Bengaluru GPO is expecting new stocks soon. These cancellations can also be collected on other postal materials like envelopes and post cards.