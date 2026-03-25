Pourakarmikas barge into GBA chief’s office over job security

BENGALURU: A large group of pourakarmikas barged into the office of Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao on Monday, demanding their service regularisation certificates, bonus and jobs on compassionate grounds for immediate family members of pourakarnikas who died on duty.

Muniraju, state general secretary, Karnataka Rajya Nagarasabha, Purasabha Pourakarmikara Mahasangha, said following the decision of the government to regularise the service of pourakarmikas, the civic body denied the regularisation certificate for nearly 2,000 out of 12,692 pourakarmikas on “flimsy grounds”.

“We demanded that the GBA allot the remaining appointment letters on April 14 and accommodate the immediate family members of pourakarmikas who died while in service. The chief commissioner said he will look into the demands and asked us to meet the special commissioner, administration, GBA,” said Muniraju.

Muthyalappa, president, Greater Bengaluru Pourakarmika Association, said they have decided that if their demands are not met, they will organise a massive protest in May.