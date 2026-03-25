Probe reveals auto driver knocked down woman in Bengaluru; threw body in dump

BENGALURU: The suspected murder case of a 50-year-old woman, whose body was found dumped behind the Mylasandra bus stop, has taken an interesting twist. It has now come to light that the victim, Kempamma, was hit by a speeding autorickshaw when she was crossing the road. She sustained severe head injuries.

The auto driver, fearing attack by passersby, took the unconscious Kempamma in his vehicle to shift her to a hospital. However, he later dumped her on a garbage heap and escaped. The woman is suspected to have died without timely treatment. The Kengeri police have registered a case.

Kempamma was a resident of Madeshwara block in Valagerahalli and a native of Mandya. The body was found near the Valagerahalli BDA apartments on the Kengeri Satellite Town main road.

“While checking CCTV cameras in the vicinity, we found out about the auto driver. The accused has been identified and we are in the process of arresting him,” said an officer.

Based on her Aadhaar card details, the police contacted her family members and informed them about the murder. The body has been shifted to the mortuary. The Kengeri police have registered a case of murder.