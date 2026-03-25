RWA moves Karnataka HC against Bengaluru private school

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday issued notice to the state government, city police commissioner, chief commissioner of Greater Bengaluru Authority, Karnataka State Pollution Control Board, National Public School (NPS) and others on a PIL filed by Rajajinagar 5th Block Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA).

The RWA alleged that its members have been facing problems from a school of NPS, which has been constructed on a stormwater drain. The school uses loudspeakers and causes traffic jams in the locality. A division bench of Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice CM Poonacha passed the order.

The RWA stated that the school functions from a buffer zone of the stormwater drain. School buses and vehicles of teachers and parents are always parked in front of the houses of its members. The school has more than 24 buses and employs many drivers and helpers. But it doesn’t have washrooms or toilets for them. The drivers and helpers urinate in public places and play cards inside the buses.

The use of loudspeakers was stopped after a complaint was filed with the local police some time ago. But the school has started using them again claiming that many ministers in the government and top officials are its ex-students. The police are helpless because of the influence and high-level connections the school has, the petitioner alleged.