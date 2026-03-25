Security high, Chinnaswamy gates will open only four hours before IPL matches

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru police have made elaborate security and traffic arrangements for IPL 2026 cricket matches at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on March 28 and April 5.

City Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh told the media on Tuesday that arrangements have been made as per the recommendations of a committee formed by the state government that had top officials from different departments.

“The gates to the stadium will open four hours before the match, and those without tickets will not be allowed to stand near the stadium. QR-code based electronic ticketing system, including a Metro pass, has been introduced. The match ticket price and Metro fare are combined so that people need not buy Metro train tickets separately (to and from). Parking is banned around the stadium,” he said.

“Fans are requested to use both Cubbon Park and MG Road Metro stations. BMRCL has arranged parking facilities at places from where fans board trains. As Queen’s Road gets congested, except for two entry/exit points all other entries have been closed. Maximum entry to the stadium will be from Cubbon Road that has 9 metre-high gates. There will be 28 openings from this road, and four entry points on the Link Road,” he said.