Bengaluru auto driver held for dumping injured woman in garbage heap

BENGALURU: Kengeri police arrested an auto driver for dumping an injured woman in a garbage heap. Police identified the accused as Basave Gowda, 50, from Laggere. He was arrested near his house on Tuesday night, and will remain in custody for further investigation. A case of murder was registered against Gowda.

The body of Kempamma (50) was found in a garbage heap behind Mylasandra bus stop on Monday morning. Kempamma had sustained severe injuries on her head after she was hit by Gowda’s speeding auto while crossing the road, and had fallen unconscious.

Fearing attack from the public, Gowda took her in his auto but instead of going to hospital, he dumped her on a garbage heap enroute, and fled. The woman is suspected to have died due to lack of timely treatment.

The deceased Kempamma was a resident of Madeshwara block in Valagerahalli, and a native of Mandya. The body was found behind the bus stand near Valagerahalli BDA apartments on the Kengeri Satellite Town main road. Passersby who spotted the body called the police control room. CCTV camera footage from the vicinity led police to Basave Gowda.

Kengeri police registered a case of murder, and recovered Gowda’s auto.