Brain database to map mental health risks in India goes live

BENGALURU: National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS), along with National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS), Rohini Nilekani Centre for Brain and Mind launched the CALM Brain database here on Wednesday.

Phase-wise patient data gathering for the CALM-Brain was initiated as part of the Accelerator program for Discovery in Brain disorders using Stem cells (ADBS project) jointly funded by the Department of Biotechnology and the Pratiksha Trust.

CALM-Brain is India’s first-of-its-kind repository of clinical, neuro-imaging, behavioural, genetic and other datasets on five disorders – addiction, bipolar disorder, dementia, obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) and schizophrenia. This longitudinal data incorporates multiple modes of studying brain function in neuropsychiatric diseases including functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging (fMRI), Near Infrared Spectroscopy (NIRS), electroencephalogram (EEG), observations of cognition, eye-tracking, genetic analyses of blood samples and clinical assessments.

Biju Viswanath, Department of Psychiatry, NIMHANS, said, “Around 5,000 patients who walked into NIMHANS for treatment for various mental illnesses were studied using various parameters. The process started after taking permission from the family members in 2017.