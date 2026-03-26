Flag hoisted for 11-day Karaga festival in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Bengaluru’s famous Karaga event has begun with the Karaga Committee hoisting the flag at the Dharmarayaswamy Temple on Tuesday night.

According to Committee Chairman Chalakari Narayanaswamy, Rs 39 lakh is being spent on illumination around the temple premises and the surrounding areas. The committee expects around 10 lakh footfall for the 11-day event. For the first time, cultural events are also being organised.

“The main event is on April 1, the Veerakumaras will take out a rally led by Priest Gnanendra Swamy. Hasikaraga will be held on Monday, March 30, and the Petekaraga will offer darshan to devotees at midnight on Wednesday, April 1. This time, lakhs of devotees are expected to have darshan of the Karaga,” said the Committee Chairman.

He said that, for the first time, special cultural programs are being held every alternate day until March 31, where bhajans and classic dance are being held. Parking arrangements have been made at various places, including the Bannappa Park, GBA head office and Dasappa Hospital.

“The arrangements like CCTV, barricading and security outside the temple premises are taken care of by Central City Corporation and Jurisdiction police. To avoid crowding at the temple, four giant screens will be installed in the temple’s surroundings.