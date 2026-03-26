Former woman rowdy-sheeter accuses Bengaluru inspector of harassing her

BENGALURU: A 47-year-old former woman rowdy-sheeter has accused Konanakunte police station Inspector Papanna of harassment through calls and messages. The woman, Yashaswini Gowda - a resident of Konanakunte, submitted a petition at the police commissioner’s office against the inspector along with digital evidence and audio clips. She accused the inspector of making inappropriate calls to her, which she has recorded. The audio clip of the inspector’s conversation with Yashaswini has surfaced online.
In the clip, the inspector is heard telling her to call him ‘Paapu’ instead of ‘Papanna Sir’. He also calls her ‘Yashu baby’ and invites her home, saying nobody was at the house.
Submitting the complaint on Wednesday, she stated that the harassment increased since January 2026. She also accused the inspector of calling her from different mobile phone numbers after she blocked his number. The woman told the media that the inspector claims that nobody can take action against him as his wife is related to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.
It is the same inspector who had opened a rowdy sheet against her in 2017 when he was serving in the Basavanagudi police station. “He was the one who opened the rowdy sheet against me and now he wants me to ‘cooperate’ with him,” she said.
“In 2016, Papanna while working at the Basavanagudi police station summoned me for an inquiry and took my number. He started sending sleazy messages from February 2017. I showed the messages to my husband who advised me not to reply. The inspector continues to exploit women, and a large number of women are his victims,” she said.
Naresh, Yasahaswini’s advocate, said the Inspector has sent similar messages to other women. “We did not meet the police commissioner. We submitted the complaint at his office. The inspector calls my client ‘sexy’. If he harasses a strong lady like my client, then imagine the plight of other women,” he added.
Yashaswini was earlier arrested by the Organised Crime Wing of the Central Crime Branch under the Karnataka Control of Organised Crimes Act in connection with the kidnapping of a realtor.