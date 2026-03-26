Karnataka Sahitya Academy announces book awards

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Sahitya Academy on Wednesday announced its annual awards for 2024, including Gaurava Prashasti (honorary) and Sahityashree awards for 2025 for lifetime contribution to Kannada literature.

KSA president LN Mukundaraj said five senior authors have been selected for the honorary award, which carries a cash prize of Rs 50,000, along with a plaque, shawl, garland and citation. The awardees are Prof Shivaramaiah (Bengaluru), Chandrashekhar Talya (Chitradurga), Dr Chandrakant Pokale (Belagavi), Dr Vasundhara Bhupathi (Ballari) and S Tukaram (Mysuru).

In addition, ten writers, aged between 50 and 60, have been chosen for the Sahityashree Award 2025, which includes a cash prize of Rs 25,000 and similar honours. The recipients include Nishti Rudrappa (Ballari), Veeresh Badiger (Bagalkot), CG Lakshmipathi (Tumakuru), Kannadiga Narayana (Bengaluru), Roopa Hasan (Hassan), Jayaram Raipur (Vijayawada), Kumuda Sushil (Davanagere), O Nagaraju (Tumakuru) and Jyothi (Bengaluru).

The academy also noted that several endowment awards have been instituted by patrons across 11 literary categories to encourage Kannada literary activities, and the winners for 2024 include Justice Shivaraj V Patil for his autobiography. The academy has added a new endowment award for ghazals.