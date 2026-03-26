Minister Ramalinga Reddy wants flyover near Banashankari Temple in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: With Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) set to install a skywalk near Banashankari Temple to ease traffic, Transport Minister R Ramalinga Reddy has dashed off a letter to GBA Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao, suggesting a flyover instead. It is expected to address the traffic issue at the temple and Uttarahalli.
“To alleviate the problems of the public, a flyover can be constructed at Banashankari Temple Junction on Kanakapura Road,” he wrote, and requested facilitating smooth traffic flow at the junction for the convenience of the public in surrounding areas.
If all goes well, a flyover of 1.5 km covering the stretch of JSS Circle, Yediyur Maternity Hospital, and Deepak Nursing Home up to Banashankari temple will be covered.
A GBA official said over 50,000 vehicles come in on Tuesday, Friday and Sunday to Banashankari temple, and form a bottleneck at the junction during peak hours every day.
The flyover was proposed by some residents to the minister. “He has just suggested a flyover and asked GBA to look into it. The Chief Commissioner also held an inspection last week, and forwarded the file to the Commissioner of South City Corporation,” the official said.
The official added that the Chief Commissioner has replied to the minister to look into the file on ‘urgent’ basis and directed the same to Bengaluru South City Commissioner KN Ramesh on Monday.
AH Basavaraju, former executive president, Banashankari Temple Trust, said traffic on the stretch is a big headache for residence in the surroundings as well as for motorists opting for the route. “If at all a 1.5-2km flyover is constructed, the worst traffic at junctions like JSS, Hunasemara Signal and Banaskankari Temple junction will be eased,” said Basavaraju.
Echoing this, Ramesh Raju, former corporator of Uttarahalli ward, said the route connects Tamil Nadu, Kerala and also Mysuru, hence most of the time there is traffic. “It will be good if a short flyover is constructed in quick time,” said Raju.