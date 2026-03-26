Minister Ramalinga Reddy wants flyover near Banashankari Temple in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: With Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) set to install a skywalk near Banashankari Temple to ease traffic, Transport Minister R Ramalinga Reddy has dashed off a letter to GBA Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao, suggesting a flyover instead. It is expected to address the traffic issue at the temple and Uttarahalli.

“To alleviate the problems of the public, a flyover can be constructed at Banashankari Temple Junction on Kanakapura Road,” he wrote, and requested facilitating smooth traffic flow at the junction for the convenience of the public in surrounding areas.

If all goes well, a flyover of 1.5 km covering the stretch of JSS Circle, Yediyur Maternity Hospital, and Deepak Nursing Home up to Banashankari temple will be covered.

A GBA official said over 50,000 vehicles come in on Tuesday, Friday and Sunday to Banashankari temple, and form a bottleneck at the junction during peak hours every day.