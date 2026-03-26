Nature trail, book reading part of Earth Hour this year

BENGALURU: This year’s Earth Hour on March 28 will be different.

It will not just be switching off lights from 8.30-9.30pm, but include a nature-based book reading session in Cubbon Park on the day, and a public music performance in a mall in the city. The aim of the hour is to encourage simple sustainable practices in daily lives and understand the importance of energy conservation.

Rahul Sunderajan, State Director, WWF-India, said the Earth Hour campaign will be anchored through a diverse line-up of activities designed to foster awareness, participation and behavioural change. The engagements will include a ‘60 Species in 60 Minutes’ nature trail at Lalbagh Botanical Garden, where participants will explore the city’s rich urban biodiversity through guided observation and citizen science tools like the iNaturalist app.

There will also be a community plogging drive near Chinnaswamy Stadium with the Indian Ploggers Army mobilising citizens towards cleaner public spaces and responsible waste practices.

Philanthropist changemaker and Earth Hour 2026 State Ambassador for Karnataka, Kulsum Shadab Wahab said: “Earth Hour reminds us that the future of our planet depends on the choices we make today. When millions of people across the world unite in one simple act, it sends a powerful message that protecting nature is a responsibility we all share.”