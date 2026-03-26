War spillover: Experts on dealing with war-triggered anxiety

Another day, another shocking toll of deaths...As the conflict between the US, Israel and Iran continues, its impact is being felt far beyond geopolitical and economic spheres. With China warning of widening repercussions and PM Narendra Modi calling for the Covid pandemic-like preparedness, concerns are extending into everyday lives.
In Bengaluru, mental health professionals are seeing a pattern emerge, one that is similar to the anxiety cycles witnessed during the pandemic. “People who follow war updates from a distance often feel fear, as constant exposure to distressing images and stories can make the world seem unsafe. Many also experience helplessness because they cannot control what is happening. Some may develop sleep problems, poor concentration or emotional numbness and repeated exposure can lead to compassion fatigue. In some cases, it can also trigger symptoms similar to trauma,” says Dr Anitha Chandra, consultant psychiatrist, Aster CMI Hospital.
As distressing updates become part of daily consumption, the brain remains in a heightened state of alert, often expecting danger even in safe environments. This can lead to low mood and difficulty concentrating. Early signs, she says, include restlessness and a constant sense of unease. “It is similar to the uncertainty of the pandemic, and continuous exposure to negative updates can lead to emotional fatigue,” she adds.
For some, the anxiety is deeply personal. Nischal Das, an aspiring film director, says his concerns are tied to family and friends in the region. “As someone who grew up in Qatar, with immediate family and friends still residing there, I’m concerned about their safety,” he says, adding that the uncertainty extends beyond personal ties. “I’m also worried about the shaky job market. These are unpredictable times,” he says.
Aswin AR, a restaurant consultant, describes a similar sense of unease, revealing that he too often finds himself checking updates more frequently. This comes at a cost of heightened anxiety, distraction and a sense of helplessness. To cope, he has begun sticking to a structured routine. Simple measures, Aswin says, make a difference, as he adds, “Taking short breaks, listening to music and stepping away from digital platforms helps me regain a sense of calm.”
The feeling of empathy, Preeti D’mello, co-founder-president, The Fulfilment Institute, an organisation focused on professional coaching and personal growth, says, it’s all about being true to oneself. How does one overcome this feeling? The answer is a simple routine that’s often ignored. “Start with your body before you start with your screens. Five minutes of stillness, breath, quiet in the morning. You are giving your nervous system a moment to belong to you. Learn to tell the difference between information that helps you understand and that which simply keeps you agitated. One of the most destabilising things about watching suffering from a distance is helplessness. Counter it, not with grand gestures, but with real ones. Donate, write,” she says.
According to Deepti Chandy, therapist and COO, Anna Chandy and Associates, staying informed does not require constant connectivity. “Setting boundaries can help maintain awareness sans emotional depletion. If feelings of anxiety become persistent, it is important to seek support. Addressing distress early can prevent it from intensifying and support more sustainable coping,” she advises.