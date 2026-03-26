War spillover: Experts on dealing with war-triggered anxiety

Another day, another shocking toll of deaths...As the conflict between the US, Israel and Iran continues, its impact is being felt far beyond geopolitical and economic spheres. With China warning of widening repercussions and PM Narendra Modi calling for the Covid pandemic-like preparedness, concerns are extending into everyday lives.

In Bengaluru, mental health professionals are seeing a pattern emerge, one that is similar to the anxiety cycles witnessed during the pandemic. “People who follow war updates from a distance often feel fear, as constant exposure to distressing images and stories can make the world seem unsafe. Many also experience helplessness because they cannot control what is happening. Some may develop sleep problems, poor concentration or emotional numbness and repeated exposure can lead to compassion fatigue. In some cases, it can also trigger symptoms similar to trauma,” says Dr Anitha Chandra, consultant psychiatrist, Aster CMI Hospital.

As distressing updates become part of daily consumption, the brain remains in a heightened state of alert, often expecting danger even in safe environments. This can lead to low mood and difficulty concentrating. Early signs, she says, include restlessness and a constant sense of unease. “It is similar to the uncertainty of the pandemic, and continuous exposure to negative updates can lead to emotional fatigue,” she adds.