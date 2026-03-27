452-acre forest land in Bengaluru North will be taken back from IAF: Khandre

BENGALURU: Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre informed the Assembly that his department will take back the 452 acres and four-and-a-half guntas of forest land allotted to the Indian Air Force (IAF) at Jarakabande kaval in Bengaluru North taluk.

Replying to a debate on the matter raised by Leader of Opposition R Ashoka, Khandre said the money the IAF received from handing over 58.08 acres at Peenya plantation to BMRCL to implement the Metro Rail project by violating the law will also be recovered.

The land allotted in 1987 was cancelled in 2017 and currently, in addition to 452 acres, 83 acres of forest land in Jarakabande and Peenya plantation are in the possession of IAF and action will be taken to clear this, he said. He claimed to have instructed officials to take steps to get the money as it should go to the forest department.

“The chief secretary wrote to the secretary of the Department of Defence on September 15, 2018, stating that if the Indian Air Force, Jalahalli, wants to continue using the said land for itself, it is mandatory to regularise the use of the said forest lands under the Forest (Conservation) Act-1980 and an application will have to be submitted,” he said.

“Although they (defence dept) were told to set right the issue of the forest because it (IAF) is an institution of national interest, they have not filed any application so far,” he pointed out.