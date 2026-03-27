Asst prof proposes to student in class, arrested in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: An assistant professor working with Sri Siddhartha Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre in T Begur, Nelamangala taluk, was arrested on Thursday after an FIR was registered, accusing him of outraging the modesty of a student and sexual harassment.

The professor, Dr Abdul Rehaman Sharif, who was with the Department of Microbiology, had allegedly proposed to a female student in a classroom full of students on Monday. He had brought a box of chocolates to distribute to other students to celebrate. However, the student immediately rejected the proposal, and a major commotion broke out during which the professor was assaulted.

The incident came to light on Wednesday after two videos made by students began to circulate. The videos were of the incident inside the classroom and of the lecturer being assaulted. The college, owned Home Minister G Parameshwara, suspended the professor.

When the student rejected his proposal, Sharif got angry with her and said she was the one who had proposed to him first, and there was CCTV footage as proof. Shocked by Sharif’s claims, she challenged him to show the footage.

The lecturer then walked away from the class telling the student he would talk about it tomorrow. He asked the other students to take the chocolates from the box.