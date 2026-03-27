Bengaluru East City Corporation unveils Rs 3.9 crore maiden budget, focus on infra and waste management

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru East City Corporation on Friday presented its maiden budget for 2026–27 with a total outlay of Rs 3,889.98 crore, prioritising infrastructure development, solid waste management, and welfare initiatives.

Presenting the budget, Commissioner D S Ramesh said Rs 300 crore has been earmarked for solid waste management, while Rs 298.10 crore will be spent on arterial and sub-arterial road works. Each ward will receive Rs 2.25 crore for development, amounting to Rs 112.50 crore in total.

The corporation expects to generate Rs 1,500 crore in property tax revenue, supported by the digitisation of 4.5 lakh property khatas. An additional Rs 982 crore is projected from building plan approvals and premium floor area ratio (FAR) fees.

Among key allocations, Rs 50 crore has been set aside for the Alpine Eco Road project on the Outer Ring Road through municipal bonds, Rs 25 crore each for railway overbridges/underpasses and a new corporation headquarters, and Rs 20 crore for development of public spaces.

The budget also provides Rs 40 crore for road widening across multiple areas of Channasa dra, Bileshivalaya main road, Kothnur Main road, Seetharampalaya, Kurudusonnenehalli, Seegehalli, Kadugodi main road, Nallurhalli main road. Rs 45 crore for parks and horticulture works, and Rs 58 crore for lake maintenance and upgradation. Animal welfare infrastructure, including shelters and hospitals, will receive Rs 16.5 crore.

In the health sector, Rs 50.86 crore has been allocated for new primary health centres, Namma Clinics, vaccinations, and maintenance of Indira Canteens.

Further, Rs 227 crore has been earmarked for capital works in SC/ST, minority and backward community areas, including educational empowerment initiatives.

Ramesh said the focus will be on developing 100 km of footpaths, improving waste management systems, and enhancing water bodies and parks across the corporation's limits.