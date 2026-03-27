East, Central City Corporations to present maiden budget today

BENGALURU: Bengaluru East and Bengaluru Central City Corporations are set to present their maiden budgets on Friday, with the focus likely on improving basic infrastructure like roads, drains, lakes and traffic junctions. Last year, Rs 19,930.64 crore was announced in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike budget.
This time, each corporation is likely to get around Rs 3,000 crore to Rs 4,000 crore and with Bengaluru Development Minister and DCM DK Shivakumar announcing that the government will aid the civic body which needs financial help, the financial health of the corporations is expected to be stable.
The Greater Bengaluru Authority also reported that with 25,14,375 properties in Bengaluru digitised, the government aims to bring in revenue from property tax.
Although the East City Corporation has 4,62,105 properties that were digitised compared to West and North City Corporations, due to software parks and other prime properties, its financial health will be better as it has only 50 wards from two Assembly segments. As per sources, the projects that would be announced in the budget will also come with a time frame for completion due to manageable jurisdictions.
Similarly, the Central City Corporation has 3,36,397 digitised properties and most of it falls under the Central Business District. The corporation hopes to mop up revenue from commercial properties.
On Saturday, North, South and West City Corporations will present their budgets and the DCM has urged NGOs to participate.