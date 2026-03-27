East, Central City Corporations to present maiden budget today

The Greater Bengaluru Authority also reported that with 25,14,375 properties in Bengaluru digitised, the government aims to bring in revenue from property tax.

Although the East City Corporation has 4,62,105 properties that were digitised compared to West and North City Corporations, due to software parks and other prime properties, its financial health will be better as it has only 50 wards from two Assembly segments. As per sources, the projects that would be announced in the budget will also come with a time frame for completion due to manageable jurisdictions.

Similarly, the Central City Corporation has 3,36,397 digitised properties and most of it falls under the Central Business District. The corporation hopes to mop up revenue from commercial properties.

On Saturday, North, South and West City Corporations will present their budgets and the DCM has urged NGOs to participate.