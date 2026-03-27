Minor stabs woman, her brother to death in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A woman and her brother were stabbed to death by the minor son of her husband’s paramour. The incident happened on Thursday between 9.30 am and 11.30 am at HMT Layout in Nelagadaranahalli. The deceased were identified as Yamuna (36) and Sudeep (34). Yamuna’s husband, Malle Gowda, was allegedly in an illicit relationship with another married woman identified as Chaya. The accused is Chaya’s 16-year-old son.

Malle Gowda, who is running a fabrication unit, started having a relationship with Chaya when they were neighbours while staying at Thigalarapalya. A dispute arose between both the families and a complaint was also filed at the Byadarahalli police station. Chaya then changed her house to Nelagadaranahalli and Gowda continued visiting her.

On Thursday, Yamuna and Sudeep went to Chaya’s house to question her. During the heated argument, Chaya’s son stabbed them multiple times. Sources say Yamuna and Sudeep were threatening Chaya at knife-point. Fearing that they might kill Chaya, her son snatched the knife and murdered them. Both of them died on the spot.

The boy then went inside the room and locked himself. He did not open the door even when the police asked him. It was when his father, Umesh, came to the scene of the crime and convinced, the boy opened the door and came out.