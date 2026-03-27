Minor stabs woman, her brother to death in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A woman and her brother were stabbed to death by the minor son of her husband’s paramour. The incident happened on Thursday between 9.30 am and 11.30 am at HMT Layout in Nelagadaranahalli. The deceased were identified as Yamuna (36) and Sudeep (34). Yamuna’s husband, Malle Gowda, was allegedly in an illicit relationship with another married woman identified as Chaya. The accused is Chaya’s 16-year-old son.
Malle Gowda, who is running a fabrication unit, started having a relationship with Chaya when they were neighbours while staying at Thigalarapalya. A dispute arose between both the families and a complaint was also filed at the Byadarahalli police station. Chaya then changed her house to Nelagadaranahalli and Gowda continued visiting her.
On Thursday, Yamuna and Sudeep went to Chaya’s house to question her. During the heated argument, Chaya’s son stabbed them multiple times. Sources say Yamuna and Sudeep were threatening Chaya at knife-point. Fearing that they might kill Chaya, her son snatched the knife and murdered them. Both of them died on the spot.
The boy then went inside the room and locked himself. He did not open the door even when the police asked him. It was when his father, Umesh, came to the scene of the crime and convinced, the boy opened the door and came out.
DL Nagesh, DCP (North West), said that the boy has been detained. “Investigations will reveal if the knife was taken out by the deceased or the boy had it,” he said.
Yamuna’s son, Dikshith, said it was Chaya’s son who called his mother to their place and killed them.
Meanwhile, after knowing about her mother’s death, Yamuna’s daughter attempted suicide by consuming toilet cleaner. She is undergoing treatment in a hospital.
Sudeep’s father-in-law, Suresh, told media that his son-in-law had left home stating that he was going to meet Yamuna. “My daughter who got married a year ago is four months pregnant. I was not aware of any personal details of Yamuna’s family. Sudeep was staying with us. He was earlier working with Malle Gowda and recently quit the job. My daughter, who is an engineer, is working at a factory in Peenya,” Suresh, a resident of Sunkadakatte, said.
The Peenya police have registered a case of murder.