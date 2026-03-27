Tight security in place for RCB vs SRH IPL match; 2,000 personnel deployed at Chinnaswamy Stadium

BENGALURU: Nearly 2,000 security personnel, including police, home guards and civil defence, will be deployed for Saturday’s IPL match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M Chinnaswamy stadium.

“The number of entry/exits has been doubled as per the recommendations of the committee. Earlier, there were 22 entry/exits, but this time we have close to 45. The number of ambulances, medical triage centres and fire engines have been increased. We are forming special squads of the police and civil defence to ensure that nobody gathers outside the stadium without tickets,” Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh said at a press conference at the stadium on Thursday.

“The police has made an elaborate bandobast as per the recommendations of the committee and after physical verifications. Tickets holders have to follow the directions as mentioned in the ticket. They can wait in the holding area. We will not allow anybody to stand on the four roads adjoining the stadium. We also urge ticket holders to use public transport. Both Metro and BMTC have made special arrangements,” he said.

Singh said the second mock drill was done on Thursday as per the expert committee. “On Monday, we held the first mock drill. All departments, including the police, NSG, fire, ambulance, health, civil defence, GBA and others took part,” he added.