Traffic curbs on Marathahalli bridge for three days

BENGALURU: Due to ongoing Metro construction work, temporary traffic restrictions have bene imposed for three days for a duration of three hours starting Friday on Varthur Main Road at Marathahalli Bridge.

According to a traffic advisory issued by the HAL Airport traffic police, vehicular movement will be prohibited on the stretch for three days from March 27 to March 29 between 12 am and 3 am.

During this period, all vehicles travelling between HAL and Varthur/Whitefield via Marathahalli Bridge will not be allowed. Authorities have put in place alternative routes.

Vehicles from HAL towards Varthur/Whitefield will be diverted via Doddanekundi Junction, Kartik Nagar Junction and the Outer Ring Road, before reconnecting through Kundalahalli, and Graphite Road. Traffic from Varthur/Whitefield towards HAL will be rerouted via Kundalahalli, Alpine Eco Road, and Doddanekkundi.

An additional diversion via Vibgyor Junction, Balagere Main Road and Kadubeesanahalli Junction has also been suggested for motorists heading towards HAL.