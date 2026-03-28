785 students get degrees, nine bag gold medals at Indian Institute of Management Bangalore

BENGALURU: In all, 785 students received their post-graduation degrees while nine bagged gold medals in various disciplines at the 51st convocation of the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) on Friday.

Addressing the students as chief guest, HDFC Life MD and CEO Vibha Padalkar said, “As you enter a rapidly evolving business environment, remember that lasting success is built through consistent choices, not just moments of acceleration. The real test of leadership lies in balancing short-term performance with long-term value creation. It is possible to have it all, but not always at the same time – prioritization and resilience act as the key. I wish you the wisdom to play the long game and create meaningful, enduring impact.”

Divya Dwivedi, who recently completed a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Information Systems, was honoured with the Institute Research Award. This award is given to only one student every year.

Hailing from Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh, Divya’s thesis uncovers the effect of Generative AI on Creative Problem Solving (CPS). Divya said, “I aspire to grow as a researcher who makes meaningful contributions to the field, specifically by studying human behaviour around technology and exploring how effective use of technology can be leveraged for social good.”