Bengaluru East City Corporation unveils maiden Rs 3,889 crore budget, focuses on ORR upgrades

BENGALURU: Bengaluru East City Corporation (BECC) on Friday presented its maiden budget with a total outlay of Rs 3,889.98 crore for the financial year 2026-2027. Major budget proposals include grade separator on Outer Ring Road (ORR) at Rs 50 crore generated through municipal bonds, comprehensive development of roads at Rs 40 crore and veterinary clinics and mobile veterinary vehicles.

BECC Commissioner DS Ramesh, who presented the budget on Friday, stated that, 4.50 lakh property Khatas have been digitized and hopes to get a revenue of Rs 1,500 crore, indicating that it is leaning more on its own revenue than funds from the state and central governments.

The Commissioner said that each of the 50 wards under the Corporation will be given Rs 2.25 crore for ward development, totalling Rs 112.50 crore.

Ramesh said Rs 982 crore is expected in the form of fees from building plan approval, 5% premium Floor Area Ratio fee from park and open space in single-site plan approval and occupancy certificates (OC).

The commissioner mentioned that a GIS-based property tax system is being integrated with agencies like BESCOM and BWSSB. “Through property tax reforms, an additional revenue of Rs 150 crore is expected,” he stated. AI technology will be used to identify tax defaulters, and through data integration, the tax network will be expanded, with a target of generating an additional Rs 100 crore annually. The budget expects Rs 225 crore from conversion of B-Khatas to A-Khatas and Rs 139 crore from the single-plot approval system for vacant sites.

To ease congestion on ORR’s Alpine Eco Road, Rs 50 crore from municipal bonds would be used to construct a grade separator. Rs 20 crore has been allocated for development of public places in BECC.“The corporation will spend Rs 25 crore on the construction of a railway overbridge and underbridge and Rs 25 crore for the construction of a new Corporation Head Office for East”, he said.