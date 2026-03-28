Bengaluru East City Corporation unveils maiden Rs 3,889 crore budget, focuses on ORR upgrades

BENGALURU: Bengaluru East City Corporation (BECC) on Friday presented its maiden budget with a total outlay of Rs 3,889.98 crore for the financial year 2026-2027. Major budget proposals include grade separator on Outer Ring Road (ORR) at Rs 50 crore generated through municipal bonds, comprehensive development of roads at Rs 40 crore and veterinary clinics and mobile veterinary vehicles.
BECC Commissioner DS Ramesh, who presented the budget on Friday, stated that, 4.50 lakh property Khatas have been digitized and hopes to get a revenue of Rs 1,500 crore, indicating that it is leaning more on its own revenue than funds from the state and central governments.
The Commissioner said that each of the 50 wards under the Corporation will be given Rs 2.25 crore for ward development, totalling Rs 112.50 crore.
Ramesh said Rs 982 crore is expected in the form of fees from building plan approval, 5% premium Floor Area Ratio fee from park and open space in single-site plan approval and occupancy certificates (OC).
The commissioner mentioned that a GIS-based property tax system is being integrated with agencies like BESCOM and BWSSB. “Through property tax reforms, an additional revenue of Rs 150 crore is expected,” he stated. AI technology will be used to identify tax defaulters, and through data integration, the tax network will be expanded, with a target of generating an additional Rs 100 crore annually. The budget expects Rs 225 crore from conversion of B-Khatas to A-Khatas and Rs 139 crore from the single-plot approval system for vacant sites.
To ease congestion on ORR’s Alpine Eco Road, Rs 50 crore from municipal bonds would be used to construct a grade separator. Rs 20 crore has been allocated for development of public places in BECC.“The corporation will spend Rs 25 crore on the construction of a railway overbridge and underbridge and Rs 25 crore for the construction of a new Corporation Head Office for East”, he said.
The commissioner said, “A project worth Rs 450 crore has been evolved by the government in order to construct a durable Outer Ring Road from Silk Board Junction to KR Puram, and the work will be taken up during the current financial year. Rs. 50 crore has been earmarked for redesign and comprehensive development of high-traffic junctions and building skywalks to make such junction as pedestrian-friendly within the Bengaluru East City Corporation.”
For the construction of 15 new primary health centres, 10 Namma Clinics, upgradation of existing primary health centres, vaccination for the public and annual maintenance of Indira Canteens an amount of Rs 50.86 crore has been allocated.
The corporation has allocated Rs 227 crore for capital works in places where SC/ST, Minorities, Backward communities are located. The funds will also be earmarked for the educational empowerment of Tribal, Pourakarmika and the downtrodden communities.