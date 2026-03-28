Bengaluru focus on revamping historic markets, business corridors

BENGALURU: Development of select roads as business corridors to elevate the commercial significance of Bengaluru city to a global level, revitalising historic markets—K R Market, Russell Market, Johnson Market and Kalasipalya Market, and construction of ‘Hiriyara Vadi’ (Elders’ Abode) were part of the maiden budget of the Bengaluru Central City Corporation (BCCC) for 2026-27 presented on Friday.
Against the demand of Rs 5 crore per ward from the city legislators for the holistic development of wards, BCCC has set aside Rs 141.75 crore, allotting Rs 2.25 crore per ward for the 63 wards under it, which includes Rs 75 lakh for vital maintenance like pothole filling and drain desilting.
The budget also announced a dedicated Urban Design Cell for the first time, comprising an Urban Transport Expert, an Urban Designer, and an Urban Planner to design, upgrade, and implement roads, public spaces, and traffic systems in Bengaluru. BCCC presented a total budget of Rs 3,426.60 crore. With the total receipts estimated to reach Rs 3427.34 crore, the Corporation presented the budget with a surplus of Rs 78.65 lakh. It has set a target of achieving revenue collection of Rs 1,150 crore.
Presenting the budget, the Deputy Finance Controller of BCCC, Vijayalakshmi, said the corporation aim to generate Rs 2,342 crore in revenue through their own resources, and they plan to raise Rs 200 crore through municipal bonds.
To elevate the commercial significance of the city to a global level, select roads will be developed as Business Corridors with state-of-the-art infrastructure, Vijayalakshmi said. BCCC will spend Rs 70 crore on the comprehensive redevelopment of Russell Market in Shivajinagar, by prioritising parking facilities and heritage structure preservation and Rs 20 crore for the development of other markets.
She said that to prevent flooding and boost groundwater, BCCC will construct rainwater harvesting pits across playgrounds, parks, and vacant Corporation lands. “We have allocated Rs 10 crore to construct Blue-Green Corridors on selected roads, featuring bioswales (to reduce surface runoff by promoting infiltration) and extensive tree planting.”
BCCC has allocated Rs 215 crore to Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML) for waste collection, scientific segregation, landfill development and robust operation of solid waste processing plants.
Highlights of BCCC budget
Revenue Collection Target Rs 1,150 crore
Under the ‘Sarathi’ scheme, financial assistance of Rs 4.50 crore to 450 unemployed youth to purchase auto-rickshaws and cars
Rs 4 crore to provide electric 2-wheelers to women entrepreneurs from SC/ST communities
As part of the Green initiative, Rs 11.50 crore for tree canopy development and Rs 3.5 crore to plant 50,000 roadside saplings
In a nation first, BCCC will administer a combined vaccine against deadly diseases to 15,216 street dogs
Rs 25 lakh to provide FSSAI training and certification to street vendors on food safety and hygiene.
Rs 19 crore to set up Smart Virtual Clinic at 22 locations, providing remote specialist consultations and digital health record management.
Individual houses for 500 eligible beneficiaries, including sanitation workers, specially abled, SC and ST at a total cost of Rs 35.70 crore