Bengaluru focus on revamping historic markets, business corridors

BENGALURU: Development of select roads as business corridors to elevate the commercial significance of Bengaluru city to a global level, revitalising historic markets—K R Market, Russell Market, Johnson Market and Kalasipalya Market, and construction of ‘Hiriyara Vadi’ (Elders’ Abode) were part of the maiden budget of the Bengaluru Central City Corporation (BCCC) for 2026-27 presented on Friday.

Against the demand of Rs 5 crore per ward from the city legislators for the holistic development of wards, BCCC has set aside Rs 141.75 crore, allotting Rs 2.25 crore per ward for the 63 wards under it, which includes Rs 75 lakh for vital maintenance like pothole filling and drain desilting.

The budget also announced a dedicated Urban Design Cell for the first time, comprising an Urban Transport Expert, an Urban Designer, and an Urban Planner to design, upgrade, and implement roads, public spaces, and traffic systems in Bengaluru. BCCC presented a total budget of Rs 3,426.60 crore. With the total receipts estimated to reach Rs 3427.34 crore, the Corporation presented the budget with a surplus of Rs 78.65 lakh. It has set a target of achieving revenue collection of Rs 1,150 crore.

Presenting the budget, the Deputy Finance Controller of BCCC, Vijayalakshmi, said the corporation aim to generate Rs 2,342 crore in revenue through their own resources, and they plan to raise Rs 200 crore through municipal bonds.