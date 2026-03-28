Bengaluru North City Corporation presents Rs 4,344 crore budget with focus on infra, solid waste management

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru North City Corporation (BNCC), comprising 72 wards, has presented its marginally surplus budget outlay of Rs 4,344 crore for 2026–27, with focus on providing basic infrastructure, solid waste management, environmental management, climate action and lake revival.

The budget estimates property tax and related revenues at Rs 826.25 crore, while non-tax revenues and urban planning approvals are expected to contribute significantly. Revenue from building approvals, development charges and related sources is projected at Rs 817.37 crore, with additional inflows anticipated through A-khata conversions and advertisement policies.

A major share of expenditure, over 61%, has been allocated to public development works, including roads, drains and infrastructure projects. The corporation has earmarked Rs 935.56 crore for infrastructure projects under state schemes, along with Rs 120 crore for constituency-level development.

Road widening, pedestrian infrastructure, and stormwater drain repairs have also been prioritised, alongside flood mitigation works to be completed in 2026–27.

Notably, a grant of Rs 25 lakh per ward is allocated in the municipality area, totalling Rs 18 crore for footpath repair and reconstruction.

The budget also stresses sanitation and environmental management. Allocations have been made for solid waste management, installation of CCTV cameras to curb dumping, and mechanised cleaning systems. Urban forestry initiatives, including tree plantation and conservation, have been provided over Rs 10 crore.