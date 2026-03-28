Bengaluru West City Corporation unveils Rs 4,732 crore budget; focuses on property tax, welfare

BENGALURU: The West City Corporation within highest number of wards (112) and a population of 45 lakhs, has been allocated Rs 4,732.73 crores for the year 2026-2027.

The Corporation aims to mop up revenue of Rs 1964.60 crores from Property tax.

KV Rajendra Commissioner of West City Corporation who presented the budget, stated that, Rs 563 crores is expected from conversion of B-Khata to A-Khata.

The Corporation will also utilise the Advertisements Rules 2025 and permit private institutions to install commercial advertisements, aiming to generate approximately Rs 116 crores. The Corporation will also generate Rs 254 crores from e-Swathu applications and use the amount for comprehensive development works.

The Commissioner stated that Rs 380 crores is expected to be generated in 2026-27 through Premium Floor Area Ratio on properties. Through single window approval, another Rs 200 crores is expected. Similar to East and Central City Corporation, West City Corporation will also set up Urban Design Cell for master plan and allocated Rs 5.50 crores.

To strengthen the effective implementation of digital services under Brand Bengaluru Tech Bengaluru, Rs 6 crores will be allocated.

For effective solid waste management, Rs 300 crores allocated and Rs 25 crores for the purchase of mechanical sweeping machines. The Corporation will also set up 10 transfer stations.

Under Welfare programs, Rs 334.99 crores is allocated for educational, health and other grants for SC/ST, minorities, women, specially able persons and sanitation workers.

The Commissioner said Rs 71.64 crores has been allocated under for homes under single-house scheme for SC/ST, pourakarmikas and other down trodden sections.

"The Corporation also has allocated Rs 150.97 crores for basic infrastructure in areas of SC/ST, pourakarmikas and other down trodden sections," he said.

Under welfare scheme, Rs 25 crores is allocated for distributing two-wheelers with additional wheels for specially able persons. Similarly Rs 47.17 crores allocated for providing sewing machines, free tailoring and embroidery training, electric two-wheelers to women and pourakarmikas free laptops to degree students and fee reimbursement for Students studying 1 standard to higher education belonging to weaker sections.