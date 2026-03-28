Cab driver burnt alive as steel-laden lorry rams parked vehicle in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 23-year-old cab driver was burnt alive when a 16-wheeler steel-laden lorry rammed into his vehicle in which he was sleeping in the early hours of Friday. The lorry driver lost control on the sloped road and dragged the cab for almost 100 feet into an open scrapyard where the car’s CNG ignited causing a massive fire. The lorry and scrap yard was also completely gutted.

The deceased has been identified as Ambadas, a resident of Kurubarahalli and hailing from Kalaburagi. The incident happened around 1.20 am. Since the victim had a pick-up to the airport, he had parked the car on the Pipelane in Kurubarahalli and had dozed off.

“The lorry had come from Andhra Pradesh to deliver steel to a godown in Sunkadakatte. Since the driver, identified as Deepak Yadav, was not aware of the area, he was reportedly following the directions shown on Google Maps.

As the 20-foot-wide road was sloped, the lorry driver lost control and rammed into the cab. When the vehicles caught fire, the lorry driver jumped inside a stormwater drain and sustained minor injuries. Four fire tenders were pressed into service,” said an officer.