Day after professor’s arrest, Bengaluru college gets bomb threat mail

BENGALURU: A day after Sri Siddhartha Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre in T Begur of Nelamangala taluk was in news after a video of its Assistant Professor Dr Abdul Rehaman Sharif proposing to a student in the classroom went viral, the college received a bomb threat email on Friday.

The mail, sent to the official mail ID of the college principal and others, stated that “for the insult of our brother Dr Abdul, 15 cyanide gas filled IEDs have been planted in the college campus to blast at 2 pm Holy Friday. Evacuate all students.” However, the threat was declared a hoax after search operations.

The threat mail was sent by a person identifying himself as Dr Sourav Khan from an ID -- sourav_biswas 21@hotmail.com -- at 2.47 am on Friday. “Due to the recent insult to Dr Abdul M on campus the Tek-Kashmir cells have taken notice and have decided to mark the college campus well with the blasts. 15 cyanide dosed IEDs will blast on campus at 2 pm sharp after afternoon Islamic prayers.

We only want property damage, so please evacuate all students from campus. We used mini drones to place the IEDs, please let the buildings go, clear students (sic),” the email read. A thorough check by the police, Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), dog squad and anti-sabotage teams did not find any explosives on the college premises. The Nelamangala Rural police have registered a case.