Karnataka HC quashes BMTF complaint against Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on land grabbing

BENGALURU: Permitting proceedings against spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, founder of Art of Living Foundation, only on the score that he was named respondent in a public interest litigation concerning encroachment of government land, despite no iota of allegation against him, would become abuse of the process of law, the Karnataka High Court said.

Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the order, quashing the crime registered by Bengaluru Metropolitan Task Force (BMTF) on September 19, 2025, against Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

Allowing his petition challenging the legality of the proceedings, the court stated that the complaint is based on three factors: public interest litigation, proceedings before the Karnataka Land Grabbing Prohibition Special Court and report of the tahsildar. “BMTF registered the crime, and there is no procedural aberration committed by it. At the same time, there is no allegation against the petitioner that can become the offence invoked against him.”

Therefore, interference of this court was warranted on the score that even if the complaint is taken on its face value, it does not make out an offence against the petitioner, as there is not even an iota of allegation against him in encroachment of government land, the court said.