Lokayukta team finds expired medicines, lack of ventilator beds in Bengaluru hospital

BENGALURU: On a surprise visit to Victoria Hospital, a team constituted by the Karnataka Lokayukta found expired medicines in the ICU of the Trauma Care Centre, and an emergency patient being declined admission on the ground that no beds were available, though there were six vacant beds in the ICU. The team was constituted to look into the issue of private ambulances operating in the hospital premises, exploiting patients and luring them to private hospitals.

However, Special Officer Dr Asima Banu, in-charge of the Trauma Centre, informed Lokayukta Justice BS Patil that six beds were not ready for ICU admission as the ventilators were not working.

Construing that six beds were kept unutilised on account of negligence and delay in attending to ventilators, assuming the statement is correct, Justice Patil on Friday stated that the matter regards the use of expired drugs in the ICU.

“There are several other lacunae pointed out by the investigation team. The report is ordered to be communicated to all respondents, including the Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary, Director of Medical Education and other officials who are in charge of different branches in the hospital, including trauma centre,” the Lokayukta stated, posting the matter for hearing to April 27.

Private ambulance drivers and middlemen engaged by them were roaming the hospital premises, meeting doctors and asking them to send patients to be shifted to private hospitals in their ambulances. It was also alleged that some of the hospital staff were insisting that attendants can use a private ambulance.