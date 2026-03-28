Major boost to infrastructure, road widening with Bengaluru South Corporation's Rs 3,826 crore budget

BENGALURU: Widening of several major roads, construction of grade separators, junction development, developing 'sponge parks' to control floods and building a barrier-free elevated skywalk near Banashankari Temple are among the major highlights of Bengaluru South City Corporation's (BSCC) Rs 3,825.95 crore budget for 2026-27, presented on Saturday. Of the total budget, a whopping 43 per cent, i.e. Rs 1,661.95 crore, is allotted for public development works. Similar to other corporations, for ward development works, Rs 2.25 crore each is allotted to all the 72 wards.

The budget has a surplus of Rs 48.21 lakh. It aims to collect Rs 1,101.30 crore from property tax, Rs 382 crore through building plan approvals and issuance of occupancy certificate, Rs 360 crore through premium FAR (Floor Area Ratio), a revenue of Rs 225 crore through khata conversion and aims to mop up Rs 200 crore through municipal bonds. Further, through advertisements by allocation hoardings on major corridors and roads, the Corporation is expecting a revenue of Rs 126 crore.

Corporation Commissioner Ramesh K N, who presented the budget, said, "In line with the requirements of a growing city, land acquisition is required for the widening of several existing major roads, construction of grade separators, and development of junctions. These development works will be carried out by providing TDR (Transferable Development Rights). An amount of Rs 50.45 crores has been earmarked for land acquisition and related development works."

To increase the city’s traffic capacity, Ramesh said that road widening works would be taken up on Subramanyapura Road (from Banashankari Temple to Outer Ring Road) at Rs 20 crore, and from Begur Main Road to Begur Koppa Road at Rs 40 crore. He added that they are aiming to complete the much-delayed Ejipura Elevated Corridor by September.

He further said that several important road development projects will be undertaken in phases to improve major traffic corridors in South Bengaluru, including the development of Bannerghatta Road, from Dairy Circle to NICE Road, this financial year.