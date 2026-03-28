Urban design cells announced for Bengaluru corporations, experts warn against political interference

BENGALURU: The budgets for the Bengaluru East City Corporation (BECC) and Bengaluru Central City Corporation (BCCC) individually announced the setting up of an Urban Design Cell, comprising an urban planner, a transport expert and an urban designer, with BECC setting aside Rs 50 lakh towards it. While the Corporations claimed that this marks a paradigm shift in how we design, upgrade, and build roads, public spaces, and traffic systems in Bengaluru, urban experts opined that they should be functioning independently without any political interference.

Mobility expert from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Prof Ashish Verma, welcoming the urban design cell, said, “The cells must be free and fair in functioning. If the focus of the cell is on road infrastructure like tunnel road, double-decker flyover and flyovers, then the very purpose of the cell is defeated. If it is influenced by political bosses, we will just be going back to square one and achieving nothing”.

He said that Bengaluru has enough data-driven projects and scientific evidence in urban planning and they were just ignored because of political interference.

Joining him, civic activist and convener, Citizens’ Agenda for Bengaluru, Sandeep Anirudhan said, “Bengaluru’s greatest crisis is unplanned development, which has steadily eroded its liveability. This stems from a lack of institutional planning capacity.