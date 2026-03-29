Bengaluru North City Corporation to spend 62 per cent of its funds for public development works

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru North City Corporation (BNCC) on Saturday presented its Rs 4,341.2 crore budget for 2026–27, outlining a roadmap that prioritises infrastructure development, targeted welfare schemes and environmental sustainability across its 72 wards. A major highlight of the budget is the strong push for infrastructure – 61.77% of total expenditure – with over Rs 2,681.57 crore earmarked for public development works.
Twelve roads spanning 30.5km have been identified for widening. Footpath development has been prioritised, with Rs 18 crore allocated to develop nearly 1,000 km of pedestrian-friendly walkways, alongside Rs 50 crore for junction improvements, skywalks and related infrastructure.
The budget, presented by BNCC Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar, estimates total receipts of Rs 4,344 crore against an expenditure of Rs 4,341.20 crore, leaving a surplus of Rs 2.80 crore. Property tax and related revenues are expected to contribute over Rs 826 crore, while non-tax revenues, urban planning approvals and State capital grants are projected to form a significant portion of the revenue base.
The budget provides substantial allocations for solid waste management, including Rs 13.38 crore for administrative expenses, Rs 129.57 crore for collection and transportation and Rs 157.05 crore for capital works through Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited.To curb illegal dumping, 110 CCTV cameras will be installed across identified black spots. Mechanisation of cleaning has also been prioritised, with Rs 12 crore allocated for sweeping machines and Rs 5 crore for litter-picking equipment. Eight transfer stations are proposed to streamline waste processing.
Environmental and climate initiatives feature prominently. Under the Green is Life programme, Rs 10.51 crore has been allocated for urban forestry, including tree plantation and conservation. Another Rs 4.16 crore will be spent for increasing green cover.The corporation has also earmarked Rs 20 crore for climate action initiatives aimed at addressing pollution and enhancing environmental resilience.
Lake rejuvenation is a key focus, with Rs 8 crore allocated for maintenance of 30 lakes and Rs 40 crore for development of additional water bodies, including Srinivasapura and Mallasandra Gudde lakes. Plans are also underway to revive degraded lakes such as Banasawadi and Lingarajapuram along with comprehensive development of Singapura Lake. The areas around the waterbodies will be declared plastic-free zones. Street vendors have been given prominence, with Rs 7.1 crore allocated for e-vending vehicles and Rs 60 lakh for vending zones.
Welfare measures targeting vulnerable sections form a major component of the budget. The budget also includes Rs 73 lakh for transgender welfare, Rs 1.47 crore for senior citizens and Rs 1.10 crore for the maintenance of night shelters. Rs 7.6 crore has been allocated for the distribution of free laptops to around 1,200 students from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and backward and minority communities. Under women-focused initiatives, Rs 27 lakh has been earmarked to set up “Akka Cafes”, while support for working women includes electric two-wheelers and skill-based assistance.
In the health sector, free dialysis services have been expanded to new centres, while 100-bed hospitals in Sarvagnanagar, Byatarayanapura and Pulakeshinagar are set to be operationalised.
Green measures
Climate action plan Rs 20 crore
Lake development Rs 40 crore
Lake maintenance Rs 8 crore
Lake maintenance Rs 8 crore
P’Karmika uplift
Welfare allocation Rs10 crore
Pay revision support: Rs 19.12 crore
DPS workers Rs 13 crore
Social Welfare
Housing scheme Rs 71.07 crore
Transgender welfare Rs 73 lakh
Senior citizens Rs 1.47 crore
Night shelters Rs 1.1 crore
NGO grants Rs 11 crore
Animal Welfare
Modern slaughterhouse Rs 14 crore
Stray dog vaccination Rs 5 crore (65,000 dogs)
Stray dog birth control Rs 3 crore
Animal shelters Rs 3.80 crore
Parks & green spaces
Park maintenance Rs 37 crore
Park development Rs 25 crore
Recharge pits 200 planned
New toilets in parks: 50 proposed