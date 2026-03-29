Bengaluru North City Corporation to spend 62 per cent of its funds for public development works

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru North City Corporation (BNCC) on Saturday presented its Rs 4,341.2 crore budget for 2026–27, outlining a roadmap that prioritises infrastructure development, targeted welfare schemes and environmental sustainability across its 72 wards. A major highlight of the budget is the strong push for infrastructure – 61.77% of total expenditure – with over Rs 2,681.57 crore earmarked for public development works.

Twelve roads spanning 30.5km have been identified for widening. Footpath development has been prioritised, with Rs 18 crore allocated to develop nearly 1,000 km of pedestrian-friendly walkways, alongside Rs 50 crore for junction improvements, skywalks and related infrastructure.

The budget, presented by BNCC Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar, estimates total receipts of Rs 4,344 crore against an expenditure of Rs 4,341.20 crore, leaving a surplus of Rs 2.80 crore. Property tax and related revenues are expected to contribute over Rs 826 crore, while non-tax revenues, urban planning approvals and State capital grants are projected to form a significant portion of the revenue base.

The budget provides substantial allocations for solid waste management, including Rs 13.38 crore for administrative expenses, Rs 129.57 crore for collection and transportation and Rs 157.05 crore for capital works through Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited.To curb illegal dumping, 110 CCTV cameras will be installed across identified black spots. Mechanisation of cleaning has also been prioritised, with Rs 12 crore allocated for sweeping machines and Rs 5 crore for litter-picking equipment. Eight transfer stations are proposed to streamline waste processing.

Environmental and climate initiatives feature prominently. Under the Green is Life programme, Rs 10.51 crore has been allocated for urban forestry, including tree plantation and conservation. Another Rs 4.16 crore will be spent for increasing green cover.The corporation has also earmarked Rs 20 crore for climate action initiatives aimed at addressing pollution and enhancing environmental resilience.