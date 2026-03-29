Bengaluru South City Corporation focuses on wider Roads, flood control

BENGALURU: Widening of several major roads, construction of grade separators, junction development, developing ‘sponge parks’ to control floods and building barrier-free elevated skywalk near Banashankari Temple are among the major highlights of Bengaluru South City Corporation’s (BSCC) budget presented here on Saturday.

Of the Rs 3,825.95 crore outlay for 2026-27, a whopping 43 per cent, that is Rs 1,661.95 crore, is set for public development works. Similar to other corporations, for ward developmental works, Rs 2.25 crore each is allotted to all the 72 wards.

It is proposed to collect Rs 1,101.30 crore from property tax, Rs 382 crore through building plan approvals and issuance of occupancy certificate, Rs 360 crore through premium FAR (Floor Area Ratio), a revenue of Rs 225 crore through khata conversion and aims to mop up Rs 200 cr through municipal bonds. Further, through advertisements by allocation hoardings on major corridors and roads, the Corporation is expecting a revenue of Rs 126 crore.

Corporation Commissioner Ramesh K N, who presented the budget, said, “Land is required for the widening of several existing major roads, construction of grade separators, and development of junctions. These development works will be carried out by providing TDR (Transferable Development Rights). An amount of Rs 50.45 crore has been earmarked for land acquisition and related development works”.

To increase the city’s traffic capacity, Ramesh said that road widening works would be taken up on Subramanyapura Road (from Banashankari Temple to Outer Ring Road) at Rs 20 crores, and from Begur Main Road to Begur Koppa Road at Rs 40 crores. He added that they are aiming to complete the much-delayed Ejipura Elevated Corridor by September.