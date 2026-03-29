Bengaluru South City Corporation focuses on wider Roads, flood control

BENGALURU: Widening of several major roads, construction of grade separators, junction development, developing ‘sponge parks’ to control floods and building barrier-free elevated skywalk near Banashankari Temple are among the major highlights of Bengaluru South City Corporation’s (BSCC) budget presented here on Saturday.
Of the Rs 3,825.95 crore outlay for 2026-27, a whopping 43 per cent, that is Rs 1,661.95 crore, is set for public development works. Similar to other corporations, for ward developmental works, Rs 2.25 crore each is allotted to all the 72 wards.
It is proposed to collect Rs 1,101.30 crore from property tax, Rs 382 crore through building plan approvals and issuance of occupancy certificate, Rs 360 crore through premium FAR (Floor Area Ratio), a revenue of Rs 225 crore through khata conversion and aims to mop up Rs 200 cr through municipal bonds. Further, through advertisements by allocation hoardings on major corridors and roads, the Corporation is expecting a revenue of Rs 126 crore.
Corporation Commissioner Ramesh K N, who presented the budget, said, “Land is required for the widening of several existing major roads, construction of grade separators, and development of junctions. These development works will be carried out by providing TDR (Transferable Development Rights). An amount of Rs 50.45 crore has been earmarked for land acquisition and related development works”.
To increase the city’s traffic capacity, Ramesh said that road widening works would be taken up on Subramanyapura Road (from Banashankari Temple to Outer Ring Road) at Rs 20 crores, and from Begur Main Road to Begur Koppa Road at Rs 40 crores. He added that they are aiming to complete the much-delayed Ejipura Elevated Corridor by September.
He said that several important road development projects will be undertaken in phases to improve major traffic corridors in South Bengaluru, including the development of Bannerghatta Road, from Dairy Circle to NICE Road, this financial year.
Also, to ensure safe movement for pedestrians between Banashankari Temple, the Metro Station, and the TTMC (Traffic and Transit Management Centre), a barrier-free elevated pedestrian skywalk will be developed at Rs 32 crores. For junction beautification, upgrading pedestrian pathways, and construction of skywalks in the next three years, Rs 50 crore is set aside.
“To absorb excess rainwater and reduce urban flooding, Sponge Parks are proposed to be developed at Rs 2 crore,” he said. The budget proposes to set up a 50-bed maternity hospital in Ejipura at Rs 18.96 crore, and Rs 13.03 crore will be utilised for the repair of 25 Urban Primary Health Centres and procurement of equipment.
“An amount of Rs 5 crore has been earmarked for emergency preparedness, procurement of equipment, and establishing rapid response mechanisms”, Ramesh said. He added that to introduce paperless administration across all BSCC offices and ensure transparency in file disposal, necessary measures will be undertaken to manage files through the e-Office system.
The South Corporation will construct its own office in front of Banashankari Temple at an estimated cost of Rs 150 crore, with works commencing this year.