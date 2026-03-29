Bengaluru West City Corporation eyes Rs 1,964 crore revenue, to tighten tax collection

BENGALURU: The West City Corporation, with the highest number of wards (112) and a population of 45 lakh, on Saturday presented its first-ever budget with an outlay of Rs 4,732 crore for the year 2026–27. The budget focused on public works and welfare programmes by earmarking Rs 1,064.24 crore and Rs 661.96 crore, respectively. Out of the amount allocated for public works, Rs 667.74 crore will be used to develop arterial and sub-arterial roads.

The Corporation aims to mop up a revenue of Rs 1,964.60 crore by bringing assets that are outside the tax net, and expects Rs 872 crore from property tax for the year 2026-27. Besides, it will also raise Rs 200 crore from municipal bonds.

Commissioner KV Rajendra, who presented the surplus budget of Rs 8.42 lakh, said Rs 563 crore is expected from the conversion of B-Khata to A-Khata. It will use the Advertisements Rules–2025 and permit private institutions to display commercial advertisements, aiming to generate approximately Rs 116 crore. The Corporation is also aiming to generate Rs 254 crore from e-Swathu applications and use the amount for comprehensive development works.

The Commissioner said, “We propose to generate Rs 380 crore through Premium Floor Area Ratio on properties. Through single-window approval, another Rs 200 crore is expected.” Similar to the East and Central city corporations, the West City Corporation will also set up an Urban Design Cell for the master plan with the Rs 5.5 crore allocated for it. For effective solid waste management, Rs 300 crore has been allocated – the corporation will set up 10 waste transfer stations.