Chinnaswamy stampede: Parents await justice as IPL returns to ground

BENGALURU: It has not even been a year since the stampede outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4, 2025, killing 11 people and leaving more than 33 people seriously injured. Cut to March 2026, the first match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was hosted in the same stadium on Saturday, even as parents of these victims are yet to catch on with their normal lives like everybody else and come to terms with the fact that their kids are never to return.

Among the 11 dead, there were school, college students and a few working professionals who had come to the stadium for a glimpse of their favourite cricketers.

Speaking to TNIE, Ashwini UL, mother of Divyanshi BS (14) who died in the stampede, was angry. She asked, “What can the government or anyone do now? Can you bring back my daughter or get me justice for whatever happened? Will somebody come forward to take responsibility of killing these 11 people? If the government had some conscience, they wouldn’t have organised the match in the same spot again. I agree that they have built a memorial and set up chairs in the remembrance of 11 people. But how many families even know about it? They are still under grief.”

When asked if she was able to get the gold bangles and earrings Divyanshi wore, she said, “No, we don’t have a clue of who stole those jewellery when she was taken to hospital. We never got a call regarding it.”