Five Bengaluru city corporations together present Rs 20,216 crore budgets, aim for self-sufficiency

BENGALURU: The maiden 2026-2027 budgets of all the five city corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) totalled Rs 20,216.41 crore, as against the Rs 19,927.08 crore presented by the erstwhile Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) last year. The increase is around Rs 289.33 crore.

While it was the sixth consecutive budget presented in the absence of an elected council, it is likely that fresh budgets would be presented once elections are held to the five corporations, as per the Supreme Court directions to complete the election process before June 30.

The total tax revenue of all the five corporations amounts to Rs 6,195.19 crore. Amidst concerns that the newly formed corporations might face the same fate as New Delhi, where the split corporations were merged back into one entity following financial constraints, the five city budgets have focused on generating their own revenue to be self-sufficient and rely less on government funds.

Amid the revenue-deficit concerns raised by the State Finance Commission against the Bengaluru West City Corporation (BWCC), it presented the budget with the largest outlay among all corporations at Rs 4,732.73 crore.