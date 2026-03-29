Four Bengaluru engineering college students killed in two road accidents

BENGALURU: Four engineering students have died in two separate accidents in and around the city.

Three of the four students were friends, and died in Kudur police limits of Bengaluru South district. They were on a Bullet bike when they met with an accident at Marur Handpost at the Kunigal-Hassan road intersection. Abhishek (21) from Belur, Manoj (22) from Davanagere and Naveen (22) from Hassan were staying together at a paying guest accommodation in the city.

“The friends were riding triple on the Bullet and were heading to Belur. The accident occurred around 4 am on Saturday. Abhishek and Manoj died on the spot, while Naveen succumbed to his injuries at a hospital. A lorry, crossing the junction while coming from Magadi, collided with the bike that was going towards Hassan. It was the fault of the lorry driver,” said an officer. The police arrested the driver and seized the lorry.

Another engineering student, Akshaj Gowda (21), died in the KS Layout traffic police limits. The accident occurred around 11.15pm on Friday in front of a hotel on the Uttarahalli-Kengeri main road. “Gowda was from Nelamangala and residing at Uttarahalli. He and his friend Ganesh (22) were returning home on a two-wheeler after having dinner.

Gowda, riding the two-wheeler, did not notice a truck that was parked on the main road without any indicator and rammed into it. He died due to his injuries in the hospital. Ganesh is undergoing treatment as an inpatient,” said an officer. The KS Layout traffic police arrested the truck driver.

Realtor dead after falling off from his scooter

Another accident, reported in Chikkajala traffic police limits, claimed the life of Shubham Rai, after he fell from his scooter, on the Sathanur-Bagalur Road at around 1 am on Saturday. He was from Bagalur and worked in a real estate office.