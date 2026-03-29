GSI sets up expert panel to assess tunnel project impact on Bengaluru's Lalbagh Botanical Garden

BENGALURU: Following the controversy over the potential damage the proposed tunnel road project could cause, the Geological Survey of India (GSI) has constituted a five-member expert committee to conduct a geological and geotechnical appraisal of Lalbagh Botanical Garden in view of a road tunnel proposed to pass through the site.

Lalbagh has been recognised as a geoheritage site representing the Peninsular Gneissic Complex, making it significant from a geological perspective. The move follows concerns over the potential impact of tunnelling works on the fragile rock formations and ecological landscape.

According to an official order issued by the GSI on Friday, the committee will be led by KV Maruthi, Deputy Director General and Regional Mission Head-IV (Southern Region). The panel includes senior geologists and directors from GSI units in Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

The committee has been tasked with undertaking field inspections and detailed assessments of the proposed alignment and its implications for the geoheritage site. It has been directed to submit its report within three weeks to the Additional Director General and Head of Office, Southern Region.