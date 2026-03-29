Missing girl found dead in Bengaluru, insider’s job suspected

BENGALURU: The body of a four-and-a-half year-old girl who had gone missing since Thursday evening was found at an eucalyptus grove, at Bholu Ghutta in Vittaganahalli, Electronic City police limits. The police are not ruling out the possibility of sexual assault on the victim, as her body was found naked.

The accused have also disfigured her face by smashing it with a stone to conceal identity. The deceased hailed from Assam, and was a resident of Vittasandra. Her father works as a housekeeping staffer at an apartment and also as a rag picker.

The family was staying in a temporary shed. The girl went missing on Thursday evening while playing outside the shed. Her parents approached the police on Friday afternoon after the search for her went in vain.

The police found the body at night. “The victim, suspected to be kidnapped, was strangled to death. The murder could be due to some enmity with her family members. The accused must be known to the victim. The postmortem report will throw light if the girl was sexually assaulted.

The accused must have taken the victim after luring her with some sweets or gifts,” said an officer. A case of kidnap, murder and also under a few sections of the POCSO Act, 2012 are registered against the accused.