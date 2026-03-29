Tight security ensures orderly conduct duirng IPL 2026 opener in Bengaluru after stampede scare

BENGALURU: In the wake of last year’s stampede during the RCB victory celebrations, authorities put in place tighter security and stricter crowd control measures during the inaugural match of IPL-19 season between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the city on Saturday.

Security arrangements were visibly stronger this time, with thorough ticket checks at multiple entry points. Spectators were not allowed to gather or wait outside the stadium gates and were asked to either move inside or leave the area. As a result, fewer people were seen loitering near the venue compared to previous matches.

Around 2,000 personnel, including law and order police, traffic police, civil defence staff, home guards and traffic wardens, were deployed to manage the crowds and regulate movement around the stadium.

Many spectators arrived hours before the match with their enthusiasm evident as the stadium turned into a sea of red. Fans waved flags, cheered loudly, and posed for photos, creating a festive atmosphere outside the stadium. Many had painted their faces and worn team jerseys, showing unwavering support for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Despite the heavy turnout, the situation remained largely under control. A few minor commotions and small scuffles were reported outside some gates, but police responded quickly and managed the situation effectively, ensuring the safety of all those present. The improved arrangements contributed to a more organised and safer environment for spectators attending the match. Despite the strict security measures, the excitement and energy of the crowd was visible, with supporters eager to witness the mighty clash.