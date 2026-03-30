Made to move

The fringe is back and how! Once tied to bohemian dressing or vintage reference, fringes have now taken on a modern edge. Recently, Levitating star Dua Lipa turned heads at the Oscars After-Party in a Schiaparelli gown that shimmered with a golden fringe. The detailing added drama to a classic velvet silhouette, bringing energy to her every step. Oscar-winning actor Cate Blanchett also stole the spotlight at the ‘A Night in Berlin’ gala, with fashion insiders going gaga over her fringe-forward attire, which featured detailing that felt artsy and museum-worthy.
Adding to the momentum, fashion icons like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were also spotted embracing fringe at luxury events, further cementing the ‘I’m the drama’ detailing as a go-to for high-impact, movement-led dressing. The fringe has also made its way into daily dressing. Instead of full statement pieces, it’s showing up in smaller doses, for instance on bags, hems, sleeves and trims that add edge to the outfit without overwhelming the look.
Aiswarya Sreenivasan, Miss Universe Kerala 2025, approaches fringes with movement in mind. She favours fringed jackets, skirts or subtle trims that bring energy to her fits. “I love anything that moves with me. A fringe jacket or skirt can completely change the vibe of a simple outfit. I usually pick one statement piece and keep the rest basic. That way, the movement stands out naturally without feeling over the top,” she says.
Stylist Anu Mehta adds a note of balance, as she shares, “The appeal of a fringe lies in its statement. But a statement can absolutely be everyday one, let it lead and let everything else breathe.” Mehta also stresses placement – jackets or hemlines suit pear shapes, while sleeves and hems flatter apple frames. A diagonal or layered fringe can also create curves on athletic bodies. Accessories or hemline fringe are universally flattering and can elevate any outfit subtly.
A fringe is also about experimenting with textures and movements, and not just following trends. “Flowy fabrics, tassels or long earrings add life to any outfit. It’s all about what moves with you and reflects your personality,”explains Sreenivasan. Designer Anshu Arora says it’s best to choose pieces that truly resonate. “A fringe can feel over the top if you rush to buy the first thing you see. Take your time, choose pieces that you will wear for years and make them part of your wardrobe,” she advises, recommending subtle choices like a fringed bag, scarf or shoes that nod to an era but also remain modern.
The city’s climate makes layering versatile. Cool mornings and evenings allow for lightweight leather or suede jackets, tees and jeans that move with the body, while warmer days call for subtler accessorising that features fringed bags or scarves. “Lighter options work when the city warms up. It’s about matching the fringe to the weather without losing style,” says Mehta, while Sreenivasan adds, “Even for office or casual settings, small fringe details keep the look playful.”
With the right pieces and a little confidence, a fringe is a way to let your outfit move with you, adding personality. As Arora puts it, “Only buy them if you feel like they’re something you will wear for a long time to come. If you feel you can mix it and style it in various ways to make it your own, that’s when fringe becomes timeless.”
Fringes aren’t just for clothes; they can completely change your look, but only if they suit your hair and lifestyle. Hairstylist Danny finds it the quickest way to refresh ones style without losing length. “It’s not just face shape. I consider three things: face structure for balance, hair texture and density and lifestyle. I always ask ‘Will you style this every day?’ A fringe needs commitment,” he explains. Common mistakes are impulsive cuts, ignoring hair texture, skipping trims or expecting it to style itself. When it comes to maintenance, one has to blow dry after washing, use a round brush or straightener for natural movement, apply lightweight serum and trim every four weeks. Matching the fringe to your personality ensures it looks effortless and flattering all day. And if cutting is not an option, artificial bangs can be fun, temporary way to experiment.