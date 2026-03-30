Made to move

The fringe is back and how! Once tied to bohemian dressing or vintage reference, fringes have now taken on a modern edge. Recently, Levitating star Dua Lipa turned heads at the Oscars After-Party in a Schiaparelli gown that shimmered with a golden fringe. The detailing added drama to a classic velvet silhouette, bringing energy to her every step. Oscar-winning actor Cate Blanchett also stole the spotlight at the ‘A Night in Berlin’ gala, with fashion insiders going gaga over her fringe-forward attire, which featured detailing that felt artsy and museum-worthy.

Adding to the momentum, fashion icons like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were also spotted embracing fringe at luxury events, further cementing the ‘I’m the drama’ detailing as a go-to for high-impact, movement-led dressing. The fringe has also made its way into daily dressing. Instead of full statement pieces, it’s showing up in smaller doses, for instance on bags, hems, sleeves and trims that add edge to the outfit without overwhelming the look.