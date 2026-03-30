Special court nod for trial against railway officer

BENGALURU: The Special Court for CBI Cases has ruled that the corruption trial against M Ravindranath Reddy, Principal Chief Safety Officer of South Central Railway, Secunderabad, can proceed since there are incriminating material against him.

Manjunath Sangreshi, Principal Special Judge for CBI Cases, on March 25 rejected the application filed by Reddy seeking discharge from the case of corruption in the awarding of Mysuru-Ramanagaram Doubling Work.

According to the prosecution, Reddy, who is the accused No.1, and accused Nos. 2 to 6 worked in South Western Railway (SWR), at a relevant point in time and accused No.7, a private person, who is one of the partners of M/s Krishi Infratech, which is engaged in Railway works.

The Construction Department of the SWR had awarded several tenders from 2011 to 2018 to B’uru-based Krishi Infratech. While awarding these tenders, the applicant, who was the then Chief Engineer (Constructions), SWR, Cantonment, Bengaluru, and other accused persons entered into a criminal conspiracy with Suryanarayana Reddy, and awarded the tender to Krishi Infratech by flouting the norms.