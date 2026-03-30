Youth in debt kills mother, sister before suicide bid

BENGALURU: A debt-stricken youth allegedly murdered his mother and sister, slit the throat of his nephew and tried to end his own life at Mallenahalli, near Attibele in Anekal taluk on Saturday night. The accused and the nephew, who survived the attack, are undergoing treatment.

The accused, Mohan MR (27), killed his mother Asha (55) and sister Varshitha (34) and then slit the throat of his11-year-old nephew Mayank. Mohan and Mayank were found with severe injuries and were rushed to a private hospital in Attibele.

The police said the crime took place around 10.30 pm. Continuous harassment by creditors may have pushed the youth to take the extreme step, relatives said. Before the horrific incident, Mohan, who is reportedly under severe financial stress, recorded a video on Saturday night expressing his intent to end his life and shared it with his relatives.

Alarmed, family members rushed to their house and broke open the door. Asha and Varshitha were unresponsive, while Mohan and Mayank were found grievously injured. The duo was immediately shifted to the hospital, and the police were alerted.

The preliminary investigation suggested that Mohan, who was deep in debt because of his chit fund activities, may have attacked the family with a knife and slit their throats before attempting to take his own life. The police said Varshitha was wheelchair-bound and was reportedly battling brain tumour.

The police said both survivors are critical and in emergency care. The Attibele police booked Mohan for murder and the people whom he owed money to, for abetment of suicide. Further investigation is under way to ascertain the exact sequence of events and circumstances leading to the incident.