20 months on, Rs 13 crore Bengaluru's underground Palike Bazaar lies shut as vendors return to footpaths

BENGALURU: Krishnadevaraya Palike Bazaar, the underground market located next to Vijayanagar Metro Station, was inaugurated with much fanfare 20 months ago. Yet today, all 79 shops remain shut, despite facilities like escalators, air-conditioning and a lift. The project was constructed at a cost of Rs 13crore.

Vendors to whom these shops were allotted continue to run their businesses on the footpath, stating that no customers would take the trouble to walk underground, which would mean zero business.

Naveen Kumar, who sells betel leaves on the footpath near the bazaar, was one of the allottees. He said, “More than 150 shops are running their business on the footpath on this stretch of nearly one kilometre. However, there are only 79 shops in the underground bazaar which were allotted, while the remaining shops continued to sell their goods on footpaths. This is why customers are not interested in walking down. When our shop was underground, we did zero business.”

“Other shop vendors who did not get shops in the Palike Bazaar threatened GBA officials and political leaders that they would approach court. They also alleged that officials and politicians had allotted shops only to those who were known to them, instead of allotting them to the original vendors. This is why all of us have got back to the footpath,” he added.

Govindraj, another vegetable vendor, said, “The facility created by GBA was actually good. With air-conditioning in underground shops, vegetables wouldn’t have rotted during summer. When we set up shop on the footpath, vegetables go dry and rot, causing losses.”